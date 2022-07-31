The Kashmir nodus shows signs of beginning to slip4 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 10:18 PM IST
- The security forces’ biggest headache is coming from terrorists from over the border
Listen to this article
Is anything changing in Kashmir? The merchant selling bronze items in the narrow streets of Lal Chowk was surprised by my question. He had no idea who I was. Seeing his unease, I introduced myself and asked him to speak freely. His reply was straight, “If you’ve been coming here since the 1980s, you can see the difference for yourself. My shop has plenty of inventory now. In front of you, two tourists have gone shopping. The road ahead is jammed. Even this time of year, there are a lot of tourists. Who visits the mountains in such large numbers during the rainy season?"