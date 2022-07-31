The Kashmir nodus shows signs of beginning to slip

Although it is still too early to say, walking throughout the valley in the last week of July gave the impression that something had undoubtedly changed. Although it is uncertain when Kashmir will reach its destination, the government has chosen the right course. If this is the case, why are there still reported “target killings" of Kashmiri Pandits and peaceful Kashmiris? Terrorists coming from Pakistan are the main cause of this. Whatever one may say, it is true that terrorists continue to infiltrate the Valley from across the borders. Besides spoiling the environment, these terrorists also attack the security forces due to their rigorous training and fanatical inventiveness. They typically conduct ambushes and prefer to engage the security forces head-on rather than escape.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}