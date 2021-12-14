The key driver of our economic path out of the covid pandemic

How do countries bring down their public debt as a proportion of their economy? Economists look at three main drivers of change—nominal economic growth, the interest rate that the government pays on its debt, and the primary balance in the government budget. A useful thumb rule is that the burden of public debt will automatically get lighter when the rate of nominal economic growth is much higher than the rate of interest that the government pays on its debt; the need for a sharp reduction in its primary deficit is relatively small. On the other hand, the government will have to aggressively bring down its primary deficit, or even aim for a primary surplus, in case nominal economic growth is weak and/or there is a jump in interest rates. Another way to say the same thing is that the need to go for fiscal austerity is lower when the economy is growing rapidly and the government is paying low rates of interest on its public debt.