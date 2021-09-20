The key things to keep in mind while migrating to cloud-driven models

Migrating to the cloud provides operational agility and flexibility by automatically scaling capacity as per demand and allowing teams to collaborate on applications from anywhere in the world. Also, security risks regarding data on the cloud are quickly fading away. Disaster recovery of data is also possible with backup and recovery solutions that take less time and upfront investment. Cloud platforms with data and analytics capabilities provide unique insights to cloud resource utilization and cloud spends by a business, thus providing a scientific methodology to manage the application and business infrastructure needs.