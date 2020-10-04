The kind of corruption that could do India a good turn

As an Indian, I had many villains in my life, but the only ones I spoke to were autorickshaw drivers. As you know, they always demanded “extra over the meter". So to annoy them, I would place ten rupees “over" the physical meter. I imagined that the middle-class fury at their attempt to fleece us was a reasonable moral response. Until I visited a first-world nation for the very first time—Japan. The taxi fare from the airport to the hotel was my week’s wage; public transport was many times more expensive than Indian taxi fare. And the simple truth occurred to me that auto fares in India were ridiculously low and designed to keep the driver poor to the advantage of people who were richer than him, and his overcharging was a natural compensation for an economic design flaw.