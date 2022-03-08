The Kremlin is raising an iron firewall around online Russia

Until Friday, millions of Russians were tuning in to Western media to try and get an alternative view to their heavily partisan state-news channels. That’s now gone. Russia has embarked on an extraordinary effort to raise a national firewall, making its relatively open version of the internet look more like China’s. The websites of BBC Russia, Voice of America and Radio Free Europe are widely inaccessible to Russians. Facebook saw a “degradation" of service for Russian users, who were struggling to load videos on the site, said Meta. And then Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor announced it had blocked the site because Facebook had suspended Russian media accounts. State news agency TASS confirmed Friday that an array of media sites had been blocked because of “fake news items about Ukraine." The BBC has asked its journalists in Russia to stop working because of a law that could potentially punish reporters with jail.

