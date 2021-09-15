Epic’s legal victory against Apple was not a real win

Within hours of the US judgement’s news reaching India, I found myself in an impromptu Twitter Space filled with jubilant Indian chief executives, developers and journalists celebrating that victory as if it was their own. Most of those present were fighting their own battles against platform giants and what they referred to as their efforts to “suck the oxygen out of the Indian tech ecosystem". To them, it looked like the case had been well and truly decided in favour of developers, which could, as a result, finally rid themselves of what has pejoratively come to be known as the “App Store tax" on in-app payments. They sounded convinced that what applied to the Apple’s App Store in the US would extend to Google Play Store in India, and that Indian courts would, sooner or later, also allow alternate in-app payment (IAP) mechanisms.

