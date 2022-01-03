The lethal use of drones can’t carry on as a global free-for-all

The pandemic has already given the future a distinctly dystopian look. And then there’s this: the burgeoning of the ‘second drone age’. The international drone market—which ranges from startups selling $1,000-2,000 off-the-shelf technology that can be easily weaponized by terrorists, to high-tech unmanned vehicles that can carry laser-guided munitions and Hellfire missiles. It’s an even more highly autonomized proliferation of the first age of drones, which has been dominated by the US since its first attack using a remotely piloted craft in 2001. Now, it’s an ungoverned space with billions of dollars to be made and thousands of lives at stake.

