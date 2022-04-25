The likely demographic impact of the covid pandemic

Becker proposed a “quantity-quality" trade-off in having children, where parents would “invest" in their children, primarily through education, and this investment would pay off with higher incomes and standard of living for the next generation. Another explanation for the declining fertility rates is the opportunity cost for women. Over the last century, as more females became employed and their wages caught up with males, this phenomenon came into play. While these effects are still playing out in developing countries like India, we are in the early stages of what appears to be a secular reversal—or if not a reversal, at least a flattening out of fertility rates among rich countries. Surprisingly, some higher income-per- capita countries like the US and Norway today have higher fertility rates than less prosperous countries like Spain. An excellent new working paper (#29948) from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) that brings us up to date on academic arguments has posited an evolving preference-based model to fertility.