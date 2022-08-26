The limitless possibilities of digital healthcare

The covid-19 pandemic has presented a watershed moment, bringing the world’s healthcare systems to a halt, forcing us to rethink existing healthcare delivery models and embrace the digital transformation of the sector. However, a lot more needs to be done to ensure a conducive environment for digital healthcare to flourish, so health benefits can reach the last mile. By realizing the potential of tech-led solutions, outcomes can be improved across vital care pathways, from virtual care services and remote patient monitoring to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in medtech devices for diagnosis, actionable insights, and therapy. This can help clinicians make smarter and more informed decisions, enabling personalized diagnosis and treatment, and for bringing us closer to precision health.

