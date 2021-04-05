The line between insurance, health policies will blur

The sector protects people from the risk of early mortality, or the risk of outliving resources in retirement years by offering term covers and annuity plans. These form the very core of life insurance. Bundled solutions that take care of both protection and enable savings—both guaranteed and otherwise—and protection against critical illness and disability are the new comprehensive solutions on the block. A consumer sentiment survey conducted by BCG in 2020 indicated growing awareness around the need for protection, health and wellness. According to the survey, more than 50% respondents showed growing interest in protection solutions and more than 60% were inclined to invest more in health and wellness solutions. As per 2019 data, India is the diabetic capital of the world and also accounts for 60% of the world’s cardiovascular diseases. New propositions that enable customers to track and manage their health and get rewards on reduced premiums and other associated benefits are gaining ground in other markets and will soon be a reality in India as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}