The link between religiosity and well-being is complicated at best

Important contributions by Helliwell (2003) and Deaton (2011), among others, support the view that religiosity enhances subjective well-being or overall life satisfaction and happiness. Deaton reports that at least on average across all countries (even when disaggregated into income groups), religious people do better on a number of health and health-related indicators. These protective effects appear to be stronger in poor countries, as religion can offer a route to a better life in these, than in rich ones, and stronger for men than women. However, this may be a two-way relationship in the sense that these two variables influence each other. Two important findings have been noted. One, psychological health appears to be more closely correlated with SWB than physical health, but this is not surprising given the close correspondence between psychological health and subjective well-being (SWB). Some of the association may be caused by the impact that well-being has on health, but the effect sizes of the health variables are substantial, which suggests that even after accounting for the impact of SWB on health, the effect of health on SWB is still significant (Kohler et al, 2017). Further, specific conditions such as heart attacks and strokes reduce well-being, and the causality here is more likely to be from the health condition to SWB.