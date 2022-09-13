OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Columns /  The ‘Lipstick Index’ is back as post-pandemic makeup soars
Mint Curator
Listen to this article

The Lipstick Index is back. The term was coined during the 2001 recession by Leonard Lauder, then the chairman of Estee Lauder. He noted that lipstick sales rose in the autumn of that year, indicating that women facing an uncertain economic environment turn to beauty products as an affordable treat. Then the financial crisis of 2008-09 spawned the Foundation Index, as women prioritized flawless skin over a perfect pout. This time around, get ready for the Perfume Index, or perhaps the Bouncy Blowout effect. Fragrance or hair care sales may be more reflective of a shift from extravagant purchases to cheaper indulgences in the post-pandemic era.

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout