The ‘Lipstick Index’ is back as post-pandemic makeup soars

That makes beauty a more accessible luxury. And although many shoppers are reaching for lipstick, others are turning to perfume for a pick-me-up. “We call it the fragrance index, or fragrance effect," Coty CEO Sue Nabi told investors recently. The company is seeing no sign of trading down. In fact, consumers are moving upmarket to more concentrated versions of desirable scents, she said. Fragrance sales are also surging at Estee Lauder, L’Oreal SA and US retailer Ulta Beauty. Demand is aided by the fact that consumers bought fragrance online during the pandemic. The beauty giants had already begun to shift their emphasis away from celebrity scents and toward more artisanal, personalized perfumes, which appealed to millennial and Gen Z buyers. Fragrance became a way for people to lift their moods while stuck at home — it was another part of the self-care regime that also benefited skincare.