The literary and commercial success of Sonny Mehta

Arguably, the greatest of them all and yet the most unsung was neither in information technology nor consumer goods, however, but in book publishing. Sonny Mehta headed Pan in the UK in the early 1970s when the country was a byword for racism. In 1987, he was appointed head of the Rolls-Royce of American publishers, Alfred A. Knopf, just as it was approaching its 75th anniversary. Despite many predicting his tenure would be short-lived because he was an outsider in New York’s cliquey publishing world, he was still heading Knopf when it celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2015 and indeed till he died aged 77 on 30 December 2019. By then, Mehta had used mergers and acquisitions (M&As) to snap up paperback publishers, and grow the company manifold. This, combined with his deft mix of pulp fiction bestsellers such as E.L. James’ Fifty Shades of Grey, blockbuster biographies of public figures such as Bill Clinton and the literary fiction of Salman Rushdie, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Michael Ondaatje made the company hugely successful. In effect, he transformed publishing by commissioning books from authors around the world. Ramachandra Guha, who worked with Mehta on his two-volume biography of Mahatma Gandhi, points out that while “Indians are supposed to excel in tech, publishing is all-White."