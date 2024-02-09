They’ve taken to calling it “the little helicopter that could". For nearly three years, it could and did, charming plenty of aviation and other enthusiasts everywhere. As of a few weeks ago, it sits idle, an image of the shadow of its rotor the only indication of what’s preventing its flight.

For what the shadow tells us is simple: One of the blades on the rotor has been damaged at the tip. This means it can no longer fly. No longer, sadly, is it the little helicopter that could. But 72 times, it could and did.

This is Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that the National Air and Space Administration (Nasa) transported to Mars with its Perseverance rover, landing on our friendly neighbouring planet in February 2021. At first glance, it might seem like just a fanciful indulgence. Why did Nasa send to Mars what might, on earth, qualify as a toy?

For one thing, it isn’t a toy. It stands about half a metre tall, with rotor blades that span over a metre. It weighs just under 2kg. But it’s not those numbers that say it isn’t a toy—after all, there are recreational drones that are comparable in size and weight. What Ingenuity amounts to is an incredibly sophisticated experiment in science and engineering.

Think of all that’s packed in that 2kg package. It has a solar panel that recharges its batteries with energy from the Sun. It carries heaters that keep it at a reasonable temperature, especially during nights on Mars when the temperature can drop to well over a hundred degrees Celsius below zero (-100°C). It has two rotors stacked, one below the other, each with two blades that are made of carbon fibre. The rotors rotate in opposite directions, at 2,400 rpm—which means that during this rotation, the blade tips are moving at nearly 550kmph.

There’s more. Ingenuity has communication equipment that sends data to Perseverance for onward transmission to the earth—and, of course, the data can travel in the reverse direction, too. It has its own on-board computers and sensors, used for navigating the unfamiliar surface of Mars. It carries a camera that shoots in colour and another that shoots in black-and-white. Finally, for when it settles on the surface of Mars, it has four legs to stand on.

All that, again, in 2kg. By itself, all that would be a triumph of engineering. But the truly remarkable characteristics of Ingenuity go beyond engineering. They lie instead in everything the helicopter is designed for.

It has those four legs to stand on, but as with all helicopters, Ingenuity is really defined by its four blades. In its case, there’s a fundamental challenge that no other helicopter has ever had to face: rising off the surface of that other planet. I don’t mean that in the trivial sense that Mars has never seen a helicopter before. Instead, the issue is that the atmosphere on Mars is about 1% as dense as on earth. As I asked in a previous column here, “would there be enough air for Ingenuity’s blades to push down on, to create enough lift to get the little chopper off the surface of Mars?"

This is why Ingenuity’s blades were so carefully crafted to, in particular, spin so fast. Compare to a typical helicopter on Earth, whose blades rotate at about 500rpm. Simply to “create enough lift", Ingenuity works nearly five times harder.

But what’s it doing this hard work for? After all, Ingenuity isn’t supporting the Perseverance mission in any way—meaning, as it gathers stones and Martian dust to possibly send to Earth someday, as it looks for evidence of life or at least its primitive building blocks.

Instead, Ingenuity is an experiment designed solely to test the feasibility of powered flight on Mars.

As Nasa explains, Ingenuity’s flights “will help inform decisions relating to considering small helicopters for future Mars missions, where they could perform in a support role as robotic scouts, surveying terrain from above, or as full standalone science craft carrying instrument payloads. [They will offer] new perspective on a region’s geology. In the distant future, they might even help astronauts explore Mars."

What’s more, “after receiving commands from earth relayed through the [Perseverance] rover, each test flight is performed without real-time input from Mars Helicopter mission controllers."

This is how, and why, Ingenuity has taken off from the surface of Mars 72 times now. It first flew on 19 April 2021, two months after Perseverance landed. Rather like the first flight by the Wright Brothers, Ingenuity’s first didn’t last very long, nor get too far off the ground. It rose 3m into the Martian air and hovered there for 39 seconds before coming back down. But also rather like the Wright Brothers’ first, that was itself a triumph.

It showed that Ingenuity could do exactly what it was designed to do—fly on Mars. From that beginning, for nearly three years, there was no looking back.

On 25 April 2021, for example, the little craft rose to 5m and then flew 100m horizontally over 80 seconds. Doing so, it reached a speed of 7.25kmph—faster than your typical walk. But Ingenuity was just shaking off its stiffness. On 5 July that year, it climbed as high as 10m—the height of a three-storey building. That day, it spent nearly three minutes in the air, zipping along at up to 18kmph to cover 625m.

That was its ninth flight. That was also almost its longest flight—one, in August that year, lasted about three seconds longer, and three have traversed slightly longer distances. But it has flown higher several times, reaching a maximum of 24m—almost an eight-storey building—in October last year. It has broken its own speed record several times, too, to a maximum of 36kmph that it reached on a flight, also last October.

Altogether, and through 72 flights, Ingenuity has spent over two hours aloft on Mars, flying a total of about 17km. Those are impressive numbers for an experimental helicopter.

But at the end of that 72nd flight, Ingenuity landed hard, and that broke the tip of one of its blades. Too bad, for the little helicopter that could. But it convincingly demonstrated what was possible, and Nasa already has plans for more advanced flying machines.

Very good, for the little helicopter that could.

