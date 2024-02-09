The little helicopter that could

It has those four legs to stand on, but as with all helicopters, Ingenuity is really defined by its four blades. In its case, there’s a fundamental challenge that no other helicopter has ever had to face: rising off the surface of that other planet. I don’t mean that in the trivial sense that Mars has never seen a helicopter before. Instead, the issue is that the atmosphere on Mars is about 1% as dense as on earth. As I asked in a previous column here, “would there be enough air for Ingenuity’s blades to push down on, to create enough lift to get the little chopper off the surface of Mars?"