The lone school teacher helping bend the arc of history5 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 10:11 PM IST
Here’s evidence from a remote village of what extraordinary dedication to keep students learning can do
Here’s evidence from a remote village of what extraordinary dedication to keep students learning can do
Listen to this article
The temple is on the northern tip of the ridge, the school perched on the south. Climb up the slope just short of the temple, take a detour to the top of the ridge, and then walk 200 metres on the 18-inch-wide cemented path from the temple, and it becomes clear why the school is located there. That southern tip of the ridge is the only piece of sizeable level land amid the Deodar tree-lined sharp slopes at that altitude of about 2,000 metres above mean sea level.