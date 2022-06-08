The lone school teacher helping bend the arc of history

Systematically, we explored what the children could and could not do in Math and Language. We discovered the average distribution; some children were at a level which was appropriate for their age, some were behind, and a few far behind. The teacher had none of the diffidence that you often encounter when an outsider starts discovering how exactly the students are faring. The average distribution of learning levels in this school is anything but the average today in Indian schools. Most children are nowhere near where they should be. By now, there is widespread acknowledgement of this massive loss of learning because of the covid-driven shutdown of schools for almost two years. That her students are at the levels they are is therefore very unusual.