The long journey towards becoming a good investor

3. Can you suffer?

While equity markets mirror earnings growth in the long run, temporary market declines are inevitable in the short run. The last 40+ years of Sensex data shows that a 10-20% temporary decline in equities is almost a given every year. Occasionally, once every 3-5 years, equity markets can skid by up to 30%. While not so frequent, a temporary decline of 30-60% has historically occurred once every 7-10 years. Understanding history and setting the expectations around a market decline is one thing. But living through a bear market, where your hard-earned money is going down every day is a completely different experience. The real challenge is that all 10-20% declines feel like the start of a big market crash. Only in retrospect is it clear as to which one was the normal decline versus the crash. So, while the monetary cost in terms of expense is tangible, the real cost to be paid for long-term returns is not so evident—the emotional pain involved. This takes the form of uncertainty and sleepless nights. Your ability to stick to your portfolios for the long run will eventually depend on your capacity to tolerate the emotional pain of temporary declines.