Opinion | The long shadow cast by China on communist politics in India

One afternoon, from our school bus, we watched a young man take a trader’s life with a sword on busy Gariahat Road. I learnt what “Section 144" was, and what gunfire sounded like. Every other day, there was a report of a traffic constable killed. “How does killing a traffic policeman help a revolution?" my father would ask. “Standing there, rain or shine, for eight hours a day, unarmed, he is as much a victim of the system as the people these boys claim to be fighting for." In a supreme irony, more than 30 years later, I would hear Kanu Sanyal, one of the top leaders of the Naxal movement, say almost the words, sitting in his home in the little town of Naxalbari: “Killing a traffic policeman is not revolution," he said. “It only turned the people against us. We were wrong."