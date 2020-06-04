Opinion | The long wait of Indian farmers for a better remuneration deal

Although APMCs are vilified as the prime reason for their inability to get remunerative prices, only a small proportion of them sell their produce in APMC mandis. In a country where small and marginal farmers are over 80% of their count, a large majority farm the land just for subsistence. While more recent evidence is not available, the National Statistical Office (NSO) survey on Situation Assessment of Farmers for 2012-13 offers some indicators. On an average, less than half of all farmers of most food crops reported selling their produce in markets. But it also varies depending on the crop. While the proportion of farmers who sell in mandis is higher for cash crops such as cotton and jute, that of farmers who use these markets is less than 15-20% for the majority of food crops. For example, while 22% cotton farmers sold their produce in mandis in 2012, less than 20% sold their cereals and pulses here. For potato, 12% farmers sold their produce in mandis and 14% in the case of onions. Most farmers sold their produce to local private traders. Except for sugarcane, the bulk of which was bought by government agencies and mills, for almost all other crops, farmers sold their produce largely to local private traders. Clearly, then, mandis are only a small part of India’s agricultural market.