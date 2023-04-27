The AI dilemma: Our big risk issuper AI in rogue human hands1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:37 PM IST
As I started writing my 100th Tech Whispers column for this publication, I referred back to the first one in September 2019 (bit
As I started writing my 100th Tech Whispers column for this publication, I referred back to the first one in September 2019 (bit.ly/41NW0pF) to see what the zeitgeist was then. It was no surprise that the first column was about Elon Musk and AI, two topics that still dominate the tech discourse. That column was about Musk duelling with Jack Ma, and expressing deep pessimism about it, by saying: “AI doesn’t have to be evil to destroy humanity—if AI has a goal and humanity just happens [to be] in the way, it will destroy humanity as a matter of course without even thinking about it." Fast forward to now, Musk seems to have taken a schizophrenic view of AI, signing a letter to pause its unfettered advance, but simultaneously launching his own Generative AI startup, TruthAI.