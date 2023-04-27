As I started writing my 100th Tech Whispers column for this publication, I referred back to the first one in September 2019 ( bit.ly/41NW0pF ) to see what the zeitgeist was then. It was no surprise that the first column was about Elon Musk and AI, two topics that still dominate the tech discourse. That column was about Musk duelling with Jack Ma, and expressing deep pessimism about it, by saying: “AI doesn’t have to be evil to destroy humanity—if AI has a goal and humanity just happens [to be] in the way, it will destroy humanity as a matter of course without even thinking about it." Fast forward to now, Musk seems to have taken a schizophrenic view of AI, signing a letter to pause its unfettered advance, but simultaneously launching his own Generative AI startup, TruthAI.

I suspect most of us are similarly conflicted. The wild excitement since December 2022 when ChatGPT was released has given way to a sombre realization of its ‘superhuman’ power, which is set to grow. Media sentiment seems to have shifted from ‘how ChatGPT will change the world’ to ‘how AI will destroy jobs and humanity’. My own cautious optimism is wavering, as I see respected AI leaders starting to get worried. I did not think AGI—Artificial General Intelligence, or when an AI becomes smarter than humans and can start developing new knowledge—was imminent, but I am not so convinced now. Geoffrey Hinton, the father of deep learning, has said that it is “not inconceivable" that a misaligned AGI will render humans extinct.

OpenAI and DeepMind, companies at the forefront of the Generative AI revolution, have AGI firmly in their sights. OpenAI, for example, endeavours “to bring to the world AI systems that are generally smarter than humans." In a reflective and faintly terrifying piece for Financial Times (on.ft.com/3H9tK9c), Ian Hogarth says of AGI: “A three-letter acronym doesn’t capture the enormity of what AGI would represent, so I will refer to it as what is: God-like AI. A super-intelligent computer that learns and develops autonomously, that understands its environment without the need for supervision and that can transform the world around it." What could this super-intelligence bring? Shane Legg, DeepMind’s co-founder, is clear: “(It is the) number one risk for this century, with an engineered biological pathogen coming a close second. If a super-intelligent machine decided to get rid of us, I think it would do so pretty efficiently." Sam Altman, who is busy creating AGI like systems in OpenAI adds: “The bad case is, like, lights out for all of us." Stuart Russell, an AI professor, imagines such a scenario: Suppose the UN asked an AGI to de-acidify the oceans, specifying that all by-products be non-poisonous and that fish not be harmed. Perhaps the AI develops a biological ‘self-multiplying catalyst’, that achieves this aim, but uses up one quarter of oxygen in the atmosphere to do so. The fish survive, as asked, but all humans and animals die.

While I do not disagree with these dystopian visions, my view is slightly different. The apocalypse, if it were to come, would not come from a super-intelligent AI, but from a fellow human using it. Much like AI will not replace you but a human using AI could, AI would not kill you, but a human using AI could. Akin to nuclear energy, AI is a dual-use technology which can be used for great good, but also for terrifying harm, and it will be humans who will decide what to do with these powerful tools. As more and more powerful generative AI tools get created and open-sourced, there is nothing to stop a bad state actor ordisaffected group of humans from creating malevolent AI. This could be used to jeopardize elections (think a turbocharged Cambridge Analytica) and bring a megalomanic dictator to power who could launch a very human nuclear war. Or it could be a world domination-seeking regime that uses AI to build powerful autonomous lethal weapons. It could be subtler, with persuasive AI agents influencing children and vulnerable adults to kill or die—note the recent example of a Belgian who died by suicide after a depressing ‘conversation’ with Replika, a realistically human chatbot.

If AI experts are to be believed, the panacea to all evil is to solve the ‘alignment problem’ so that the goals of AI align with those of humans. However, it is us humans who have a much bigger ‘alignment problem’. We seem to be increasingly divided along ideological, geopolitical and religious grounds, and the idea of common aligned goals seems to be a mirage. If a high-profile entrepreneur cannot align his view on ‘pausing’ generative AI development for six months with his urgency to create a company for the same, it can’t be easy for the rest of us to.

Jaspreet Bindra is a technology expert, author of ‘The Tech Whisperer’, and is currently pursuing his Masters in AI and Ethics from Cambridge University