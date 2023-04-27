OpenAI and DeepMind, companies at the forefront of the Generative AI revolution, have AGI firmly in their sights. OpenAI, for example, endeavours “to bring to the world AI systems that are generally smarter than humans." In a reflective and faintly terrifying piece for Financial Times (on.ft.com/3H9tK9c), Ian Hogarth says of AGI: “A three-letter acronym doesn’t capture the enormity of what AGI would represent, so I will refer to it as what is: God-like AI. A super-intelligent computer that learns and develops autonomously, that understands its environment without the need for supervision and that can transform the world around it." What could this super-intelligence bring? Shane Legg, DeepMind’s co-founder, is clear: “(It is the) number one risk for this century, with an engineered biological pathogen coming a close second. If a super-intelligent machine decided to get rid of us, I think it would do so pretty efficiently." Sam Altman, who is busy creating AGI like systems in OpenAI adds: “The bad case is, like, lights out for all of us." Stuart Russell, an AI professor, imagines such a scenario: Suppose the UN asked an AGI to de-acidify the oceans, specifying that all by-products be non-poisonous and that fish not be harmed. Perhaps the AI develops a biological ‘self-multiplying catalyst’, that achieves this aim, but uses up one quarter of oxygen in the atmosphere to do so. The fish survive, as asked, but all humans and animals die.

