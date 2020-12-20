The loss of a primordial human gift is stifling Indians

Like birds are meant to fly, we are meant to speak. Yet, we have made that hard. To say what is on our minds was our primordial gift. How odd, then, that “speaking your mind" has become a special form of speech, as though there are other competing ways of speaking.

Over the past few years, speaking one’s mind has become difficult for Indians. This has also been a period when people who never had a voice have appeared to be highly expressive. But I am talking about a class of popular individuals who have a lot to lose by speaking their minds. They cannot say everything they wish to. And they do not belong only to expressive fields, like the arts, journalism and academics. It is a situation also faced by corporate executives, scientists, athletes, cricket commentators and others who feel that they cannot say anything of substance anymore without someone somewhere taking offence. There is this suffocation of Indians. It is not new for people to be ‘offended’, but as an organized festival with joyous rewards, it is new.

No central authority controls this suffocation. When it all began, there were shadowy strong men strangling the media and artists, but today it is vast and self-administered.

Maybe it was easy to silence India. Most Indians do not believe that others have a fundamental and absolute right to say anything; so they regulate their own expression. They are not baffled by their own strangulation.

It can be argued that the importance of freedom of expression is over-represented in the media and the arts. After all, its common champions are all people who earn a living or profitable respect from this freedom. Like artists and activists, assuming there remains a difference. They are entrepreneurs whose very raw material is expression. But then, even they take care to suffocate themselves and not offend powerful people in their own domains. For instance, a humanitarian-opinion writer may consider it easier to offend a top Indian leader than the editor of an American newspaper.

This is similar to the situation of corporate executives just a few years ago, when India was a much freer place for political expression. People who never dared to antagonize their human resources department, who meekly accepted dress codes and restrictions on lipstick shades and office behaviour, felt free to make scathing attacks on the prime minister. Maybe, our wish to do well in life requires lessons in losing our freedom in return for material rewards. Generally, people have always tended to be cowards in places that actually matter to them.

So what is remarkable about the on-going suffocation is that we are today impelled to exercise restraint in areas wider than our own domains—people are worried about voicing a thought in front of neighbours, in a train, ordering certain dishes in a restaurant, passing a scientific opinion about race, and even liking a tweet. The bar for being “outspoken" has fallen very low.

Like many things in India, freedom is an ambiguous thing. What is a joke on Monday can get you arrested on Tuesday. When I used to be the editor of a weekly magazine, I never had a clear idea about what I could legally get away with—except the vague notion that every good story is defamatory in nature, and nudity is generally construed as vulgar, unless depicted as postulations of the Kamasutra.

The freedoms that the Indian media enjoys are not enshrined in Nehruvian generosity, as people imagine. I have a theory about why Indian news media has been so free for so long. It comes from reporting election campaigns. As politicians made wild statements about other politicians, especially the most powerful people in the nation, the medium that reported them successfully conveyed the impression that it enjoyed a high level of freedom. But now that the monopoly of organized journalism over factual media is over, politicians and other powerful people no longer grant it exceptional freedoms.

This general suffocation is not special to India. There is a wide range of things Americans and British public figures cannot freely state. Not even: “Gender is a biological fact, and not something imagined." These two nations have vast liberties, but influential people, who have extreme notions about decency and what hurts “others", have found ways to negate these liberties through excessive self-righteousness. Today, cancel culture is so prevalent and frivolous in the United States that I feel an American intellectual who has never had a talk or paper cancelled by a students group should be embarrassed.

A few days ago, news broke that a book on cancel culture itself was cancelled. Welcome to the Woke Trials by Julie Burchill appears to be about self-righteousness as a new mental disease, but its publisher, Little, Brown, decided not to publish it following accusations that the book was “Islamophobic", a characteristic that its editors somehow missed before activists informed them.

What is the future of this suffocation? Is it a new habit? Will people who wish to do well become more careful, and will freedom be left to those who have nothing to lose?

Freedom of speech will eventually thrive not because of its innate power, but because of the nature of the forces against it. The more speech is oppressed, the lower the bar for what qualifies as interesting, and in this world, there are always material rewards for being interesting. And with material rewards come people who seek it. Suffocation, after all, makes it exciting to breathe.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

