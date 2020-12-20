The loss of a primordial human gift is stifling Indians

Over the past few years, speaking one’s mind has become difficult for Indians. This has also been a period when people who never had a voice have appeared to be highly expressive. But I am talking about a class of popular individuals who have a lot to lose by speaking their minds. They cannot say everything they wish to. And they do not belong only to expressive fields, like the arts, journalism and academics. It is a situation also faced by corporate executives, scientists, athletes, cricket commentators and others who feel that they cannot say anything of substance anymore without someone somewhere taking offence. There is this suffocation of Indians. It is not new for people to be ‘offended’, but as an organized festival with joyous rewards, it is new.