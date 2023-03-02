The macro-economic landscape has changed over the last month

If the (provisional) January inflation rate is corrected, the revision will affect only headline inflation, which includes food items, but will not affect core inflation, which excludes food and energy on account of their exogenously-driven price volatility. Core inflation provides a better handle on the endogenous inflation momentum in the economy, although of course it too is affected by exogenous prices—the pass through of food and energy prices as also of other commodity inputs. The official inflation target is headline inflation, but the core is referred to in monetary policy statements. However, the core, as officially obtained, excludes just two product groups in the weighting diagram—food and beverages (weight of 45.86%), and fuel and light (weight of 6.84%). The fuel and light group does not include fuel used in conveyance (petrol, diesel, lubricants), which are itemized in the transportation group. Conveyance fuel must be excluded while defining the core.

