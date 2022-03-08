The macroeconomic framework that can guide our policy choices

The situation has become more complicated after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. International prices of crude oil have gone up sharply. Brent crude surged towards $140 a barrel on Monday, and have eased only a bit since. It is important to remember that RBI’s inflation forecast as well as the budgetary calculations of the Union government have been made assuming crude prices at $75 a barrel. The prices of other industrial commodities have also gone up in tandem with energy prices.All this is bound to hit a commodity importer such as India. Credit Suisse India equity strategist Neelkanth Mishra estimates that energy imports, both oil and non-oil, could increase by $100 billion if current prices sustain for a long time. The higher energy import bill—partly balanced by our exports of petroleum products—will put pressure on the balance of payments, especially in case portfolio investments into Indian equities ebb as a result of risk aversion. The higher oil bill will also influence headline inflation as well as the government budget, depending on the extent to which the government passes on higher oil prices to consumers and how much it absorbs through reductions in excise duty on petrol or higher fertilizer subsidies. India is nowhere near unmanageable stress in its balance of payments, as a comparison with 2013 will show. Yet, there are policy choices to be made in response to this fast-developing situation.