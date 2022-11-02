The man I knew: Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani4 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 01:02 AM IST
- He displayed many of the characteristics analogous to the metal that he is associated with
On Tuesday morning, I woke up to the sorrowful news of J.J. Irani’s demise. He was someone I always deeply admired from afar, but having had the privilege to know him intimately over the past three decades, the pain of no longer having an exceptional mentor and—dare I say—wise old friend, feels all the more acute. My family and I offer our deepest condolences to his wife Daisy Irani, his three children, Zubin, Niloufer and Tanaaz and his loved ones.