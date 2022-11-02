The man I knew: Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani

Later, I also had the privilege of working with Irani at Tata Steel, the organization that gave him the platform to earn the nickname of the Steel Man of India. During my time with the Tatas, I remember his constant support in helping me acclimatize to the corporate world. He displayed many of the characteristics analogous to the metal that he is so dearly associated with, namely his steely determination and malleability to take into account a perspective that may be at odds with his. This was exactly what Tata Steel required after the passing of Russi Mody, when Tata Steel faced several challenges including a changing global landscape and falling profitability. However, under Irani’s stewardship, Tata Steel was able to reinvent itself with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction and under his leadership, Tata Steel posted a 31% increase in net profit despite trying circumstances.