The manipulative game of lying by telling small truths

Many of the issues being debated today in society are very complex. Even an expert virologist will take a long time to explain the various technologies used to develop covid vaccines. Depending on each state and what crops are grown there, our recently-passed farm laws might have different implications. Hagia Sophia is an issue that is closely linked to a political and religious context, spanning a 1,500-year time period, in a region. Issues of such high complexity often represent a combination of rights, wrongs and uncertainties. So one can conveniently focus on a particular point in a complex issue and unearth ‘truths’ that support one’s own point of view. For example, even for the best of covid vaccines, there will be people who will suffer allergic reactions, or for whom it will simply not work. If someone talks about how the vaccine has let down these few, it would not be fake news. But this strategy does far more harm to the larger truth than even fake news. This use of truths to spawn big lies amounts to manipulation of information, and it is on an uptrend, unfortunately.