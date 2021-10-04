The marginalized bear the brunt of the pandemic

This apprehension becomes stronger when we look at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. RBI’s analysis of more than 2,500 companies listed on the stock exchange found that their profits had tripled in the first quarter of this financial year as compared to the same period last year. It means that on the one hand, the companies have become rich, while on the other, the common man has become more helpless than before. Not surprisingly, in July, a huge jump of 77% was seen in the number of people seeking loans by pledging gold. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, 1.5 million people lost their jobs in August alone. Of these, 1.3 million come from rural areas. If we juxtapose these figures with the students who have been left out of schools, then we can find a new tragic saga emerging.