With a population of 1.38 billion and an estimated mobile density of 113 per 100 people, (2020 figures) India, or Bharat, is a marketer’s dream come true. Yet, for many, the words India and Bharat are not replaceable.

If you ask anyone to cite cities that they associate with the word Bharat, you are likely to hear the names of large metros like Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

Rajkot, Palwal, Sonipat, Nadiad and Mehsana are very unlikely to figure on that list unless the person you ask was either born in one of these places or has some other deep association with it.

Yet these small towns, or even smaller ones like Bavla, Sanand and Bhiloda (population of 16,000-45,000) in Gujarat, Hoskote in Karnataka (population of 57,000), Ajeetgarh, Bassi, Deoli, Chirawa or Lalsot (population of 12,000-40,000) in Rajasthan are as much a part of our Bharat as the metros. Their residents consume the same media on their phones as those in the big cities. The elders there listen to or even watch the news on their phones, and are equally hooked to WhatsApp forwards.

But though they might have access to the same infobahns and financial highways as their big-city counterparts, it is a totally different story when it comes to the flow of products and services. Indian e-commerce, with its poster kids and unicorns, the billion-dollar cheques and bonuses, has just quietly passed them by.

The urban tier-2 population faces a somewhat similar problem. While he is still the king of small, loose quantities of salt, sugar or tea in a paper pudiya, his customers now want more. Not the 10-minute delivery perhaps, but certainly the Sreeram Papad, the Gulab Cottonseed Oil, the clear-packaged, pre-weighed Moong-Dal that they have seen in nearby towns.

For marketers, the fact remains that it is a lot easier to sell to dense urban markets with high disposable incomes and no time, but go a step lower on the urban pyramid, and the value-conscious markets will blow you away unless you are prepared for it. Selling staples in these markets is notoriously harder than mobile phones. The long-tail local brands are usually not digital-natives, and need hand-holding and patience which marketers in the age of Karma Cola find difficult to provide.

But those willing to step in with their eyes wide open and a willingness to adapt and innovate are likely to have the first-mover advantage and access to an immense, untapped market with incredible potential.

Of course, there are challenges, like, quality distribution infrastructure, trained workers, and a different small-town-first mindset, which require investment in terms of capex as well as human capital. But the end results are worth every rupee, every drop of blood, sweat and tears.

Grocery, in particular, is globally notorious for being a thin-margin, punishing sector where rapid scaling and capital efficiency are critical factors. For these categories, markets and consumers, things have been sold in the same way for decades. The list of marquee companies that tried this business and failed is long.

In the absence of policies which are market and consumer-friendly, the lack of basic infrastructure and incentives for private sector companies to invest in these markets, the residents of these smaller cities and towns will never get the opportunity to eat healthy, to get products and services at fair value, or access to amenities, growth opportunities, choices and apps that level the playing field, things that residents of the bigger metros take for granted. There are other opportunities ranging from education to healthcare to financial inclusion that are also blue oceans we hope we, or other companies will address.

If we want to fix this immense disparity, we must remember that the middle of the pyramid has the same aspirations, the same dreams of a better life, and the same rights. Ignoring that is not just about losing access to a huge, untapped market, which would add to the nation’s GDP. It is about depriving a large number of our citizens of their right to grow. If we want an Atma Nirbhar, or self-reliant Bharat, we need to address this on a war footing. The clock is ticking.

Vineet Rao is the chief executive officer of social commerce startup DealShare, which turned unicorn earlier this year.