The massive potential of smaller markets remains unexplored by India Inc

In the absence of policies which are market and consumer-friendly, the lack of basic infrastructure and incentives for private sector companies to invest in these markets, the residents of these smaller cities and towns will never get the opportunity to eat healthy, to get products and services at fair value, or access to amenities, growth opportunities, choices and apps that level the playing field, things that residents of the bigger metros take for granted. There are other opportunities ranging from education to healthcare to financial inclusion that are also blue oceans we hope we, or other companies will address.