The media has to introspect in this post-truth era

The arrest of Arnab Goswami reminds me of the mythical saga of ‘Samudra Manthan’, where amrit and vish (nectar and poison) surfaced after the churning of the ocean. Unknowingly, this process has started in this case as well. I am saying this because we are in an era where fact and fiction both have lost their sanctity. These days, virtual plots are being produced after dressing up with facts. The difference between news and fiction has blurred.

The media itself has become a part of this sheepish tendency. Some of the self-proclaimed spokespersons of the ‘truth’ have abolished the essential distinction of news, opinion and hypothesis, all in the name of truth.

The shouting faces on the television screen present their fabricated arguments with great aggression, but shouting does not change the truth. Bad pennies of journalism are turning up again and again, whereas silver coins have no other option but to struggle with them. That is why this period is being labelled as the post-truth era.

Let us take the example of the suicide by film actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the beginning, some questions were raised. It actually was a prologue for a long storyline, yet to come.

After registering a first information report in Bihar, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI spokesperson was not giving any statement on the issue, but some of the television channels were hell-bent on playing the role of the plaintiff, lawyer and judge, all at the same time.

As the old saying goes, the pictures carved on sand do not have a long life. That is what happened with this theory of a so-called murder.

From here, the next chapter of this plot began and Sushant’s live-in partner and film actor Riya Chakraborty was tried as a vamp. Two other top agencies of the country were also investigating these allegations. She, too, was silent, but some television channels were making new allegations every day. Sometimes the case was about money laundering and sometimes about drugs.

The brightest people in the cine industry and the Thackeray family were targeted. It seemed as if all the people in Bollywood were drug addicts.

This was the first time in the history of Indian democracy when leading filmmakers and actors, who were vilified by this propaganda, approached the Delhi High Court. Their intention was to prevent these television channels from tarnishing their reputation.

It was not a mere coincidence that one of the news channels against which this request was made was Republic TV. Arnab Goswami is its editor-in-chief and also one of the owners of the company.

There is no doubt that Arnab and some others like him have done a special kind of experiment in Indian journalism. This was not only hostile to established norms, but also hurt many. Some others of his generation have also crossed many boundaries, but they never violated ethics.

In contrast, Arnab emphasized that what he was saying and what he was doing was nothing but the correct approach. To justify his point, he also used to say that his channel always leads in target rating points (TRPs) because viewers like it.

This is the reason that when the Mumbai Police arrested some people on charges of rigging TRPs, he started to shout that this was a political conspiracy. He directly blamed some chief editors and directors of some media houses, named them and challenged them. He did not stop here. He started to shower similar accusations on the chief minister of Maharashtra and the police commissioner of Mumbai. This had never happened before in journalism, but Arnab did not care at all. His behaviour has brought Indian journalism to this point and everyone is now pointing a finger at media professionals.

No wonder his arrest has pushed the entire media world on the path of ideological ‘Samudra Manthan’. Some are calling it a retaliatory action by the Uddhav Thackeray government, while others are saying that it’s just a criminal case, which has nothing to do with freedom of expression and media.

The hankering of Mumbai Police in Arnab’s case is obvious. However, this is nothing new. It has been reported in many cases against dozens of other journalists. Most of them are from remote places and nobody stood up for them. Why?

Needless to say, this is a time of severe introspection for the media. As Thomas Paine, the American political activist and philosopher of the 18th century, once said, character is much easier kept than recovered.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. His Twitter handle is @shekarkahin

