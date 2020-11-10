The media has to introspect in this post-truth era

This is the reason that when the Mumbai Police arrested some people on charges of rigging TRPs, he started to shout that this was a political conspiracy. He directly blamed some chief editors and directors of some media houses, named them and challenged them. He did not stop here. He started to shower similar accusations on the chief minister of Maharashtra and the police commissioner of Mumbai. This had never happened before in journalism, but Arnab did not care at all. His behaviour has brought Indian journalism to this point and everyone is now pointing a finger at media professionals.