The menace that many lending apps have turned into

According to the aforementioned report, loans worth nearly ₹300 crore have already been disbursed through a multitude of digital lending apps. These loans, ranging in ticket size from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000, are aimed at users in need of short-term cash who lack the credit history needed to access the formal banking sector. Digital lending applications use innovative algorithms and non-conventional sources of data to bridge this gap. They make credit inferences that the traditional banking sector simply cannot, and, on the basis of that, offer loans to individuals who would otherwise have had no option but to turn to unorganized-sector moneylenders for help. But the real reason these solutions are important is not that they offer credit to those who need it, but because they offer those who the banking system does not even acknowledge a clear path by which to enter the country’s formal credit market.