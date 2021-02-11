The mere existence of MSPs will not do much for Indian farmers

MSP operations by design are meant to support a variety of crops, at least those grown by a majority of farmers, and should be undertaken until market prices stabilize. These should also be utilized across the country, depending on the need for such support, based on prevailing prices. Support prices are therefore different, analytically as well as functionally, from procurement prices, which are the rates at which the Food Corporation of India (FCI) buys foodgrain for India’s public distribution system (PDS). Unfortunately, political considerations over the years have reduced MSPs to FCI’s procurement prices. Since the government only distributes rice and wheat through the PDS, most procurement is of these two crops. This defeats the purpose of the MSP system, under which prices are announced for 23 major crops. Even for these crops, MSP operations are not based on prevailing market prices or even PDS requirements. For the last two years, the government has procured way more than what is needed to run the PDS. As a result, foodgrain stocks have far exceeded our buffer norms. As on 1 January 2021, as against the norm of 21.4 million tonnes of rice and wheat, stocks were almost four times, at 79.6 million tonnes. Some of these stocks were acquired in 2019 and 2020, when the country was witnessing food inflation of more than 10% annually and the retail prices of cereals were at or above their MSPs. On the other hand, for several crops such as maize, even though prices collapsed, there were hardly any MSP operations. Even for rice and wheat, MSP operations were undertaken in states that had market and storage facilities, rather than on the basis of prevailing prices. As a result, though wheat prices collapsed in Bihar, its farmers hardly got any MSP support, compared to Madhya Pradesh, where 13 million tonnes of wheat was procured despite higher farm-gate prices.