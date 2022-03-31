The metaverse and why humans create worlds of make-believe

What has baffled me, however, is why we humans create make-believe, fantasy worlds, or imaginary money for that matter. The metaverse is not the first one. Linden Labs created something called Second Life in 1993, where you could buy your own farms and raise animals, trade with Linden dollars, etc. Today, you can do the same in places like Dencentraland and Sandbox in the metaverse. My question got partially answered listening to a TED Talk by Yuval Noah Harari, one of the foremost historians, thinkers and philosophers of modern times (bit.ly/3usUhHn). He talks about ‘Why humans run the world’; he starts off by asserting that “humans control the planet because they are the only animals that can cooperate both flexibly and in very large numbers." What enables us to do this, he says, is our imagination: “We can cooperate flexibly with countless numbers of strangers, because we alone, of all the animals on the planet, can create and believe fictions and fictional stories. And as long as everybody believes in the same fiction, everybody obeys and follows the same rules, the same norms, the same values." One big reason for this is that humans have language and can use it not merely to describe reality, but also to create new realities—fictional realities. For example, he says, a human being can imagine a god above and create a story that this divinity will ensure we go to hell if we do bad and heaven if we do good. “Millions of people," he says, “come together to build a cathedral or a mosque, because they all believe in the same stories." He gives us other examples. Legal systems, he claims, are based on a belief in human rights, and those too are a story we invented. Politics and the concept of nations is another. “They are not an objective reality. A mountain is an objective reality. You can see it, you can touch it, you can even smell it. But a nation or a state, like Israel or Iran or France, this is just a story that we’ve invented and became extremely attached to." Another example is companies, what lawyers call ‘legal fictions’.