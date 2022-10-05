The metaverse’s evolutionary roots could aid its success4 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 10:23 PM IST
Virtual world ‘avatars’ enable a human trait that is often denied but goes back a long way in our evolution
Virtual world ‘avatars’ enable a human trait that is often denied but goes back a long way in our evolution
Listen to this article
These days there is much talk about the metaverse, a ‘world’ of virtual reality on the internet. Facebook even changed its corporate name to Meta to stake its claim to this concept. How well will this futuristic technology blend with basic human nature?