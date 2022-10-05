The metaverse’s evolutionary roots could aid its success

Successful technological innovations have almost always been built on the strong foundation of fundamental human nature. For example, smartphones address one of our core human needs: the need to communicate with others. While e-commerce was a technological revolution, its success depended heavily on generating enough trust, the core human factor in any commercial transaction, in online platforms. All major e-com players had to introduce several innovative features to their product design for buyers to trust the deals on offer. There are also times when technological innovations unearth latent human needs and make a big business out of them. Evolutionarily, humans have mostly interacted only with people they are close to, both physically and emotionally. These are their ‘strong ties’. There was little interaction with one’s ‘weak ties’, such as acquaintances and those with whom one only shares broad common backgrounds. In 1973, Professor Mark S. Granovetter, then at Johns Hopkins University, published his paper, ‘Strength of Weak Ties’, in the American Journal of Sociology. In it, Granovetter reminded the world of frequent instances where one’s interactions with weak ties could be more beneficial than those strong ties. But the larger world really understood this latent power of one’s weak ties only with the arrival of social media. Social media companies established the fact that interactions with weak ties can have huge business potential. It is in this context that one should evaluate the success potential of the metaverse.