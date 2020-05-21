Opinion | The migrant crisis has exposed how we truly treat our workers

This has started a new quest to identify and estimate the number of migrants in each state, although the goal remains elusive, since no state has any such database. That apart, it is also a futile exercise. Migrants are primarily workers who have moved states in search of work. There are also many who have moved districts within a state. But the distress story of migrants is not about the people per se. Rather, it is a story about how India treats its workers. Some of these would be people who migrated recently, but many others would have migrated months or years ago. In many ways, a majority of our workers in urban metropolitan areas that have seen an exodus are migrants. But while some have attempted to move back to their home states, there are thousands others who have not been able to do so. Their condition is no different from the ones who are walking on the highways of this country. Perhaps they are worse off. But we won’t know because we don’t seem to care for our workers.