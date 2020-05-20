The migrant crisis points to a need for more megacities

The four major business centres of India, Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta and Madras, were all built by the British with their own objectives in mind. In the last few decades, Bengaluru and Hyderabad have joined that list. On the flip side, there has been an alarming fall in the fortunes of cities like Kanpur and Ludhiana, as also the relative decline of Kolkata—once the premier port city of the country, which attracted fortune-seekers and workers for nearly 300 years. Kolkata’s decline has been a double blow, robbing the eastern part of the country of a magnet to which people from nearby states like Odisha, Bihar and UP earlier gravitated for work opportunities. In addition, the drying up of industry in the state has also led to an outflow of its workers to other cities in search of livelihoods.