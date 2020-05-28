Opinion | The millennial's guide to corona lockdown survival

The funny feeling of wanting our times to be more consequential or remarkable must be familiar to many of us, millennials in particular. We grew up during the tech boom, a time when the world was a far cry from the one we live in today. Despite the tech boom, the 1990s were a motley mix of the simplicity of a bygone era and the promise of the fast-paced excitement of a new millennium. Economic liberalization and a hitherto unwitnessed rate of growth of technology meant that disposable incomes had increased, snazzy import goods had become available at kirana stores, consumption was growing, job creation had accelerated, and life had got prosperous. We played outdoor games and the prototype MS-DOS-based computer games in equal measure. Modest Marie biscuits co-existed with the more elegant Danish cookies in our snack boxes. Traditional TV shows like Bharat Ek Khoj and Malgudi Days were essential viewing, but our loyalties began to splinter as cable TV introduced us to the new glamour of Seinfeld and Friends. Growing up in an austere time with just enough exposure to technology and the finer things in life left a generation with an unmistakable keeda (itch) for adventure.