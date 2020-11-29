The millions whom nobody seems to care much about

Last week, an ex-colleague, a widow, wrote this to me: “Bank interest rates are tumbling down rapidly. 1) How is the average Indian, brought up on the saving [and] investment plan of safe banking and similar government-supported products, supposed to deal with this? 2) For a person who planned his life around 7-8% interest on savings [and] who does not earn actively any longer... what happens to him? 3) So do you have to keep working to keep earning? And how do you live if you don’t earn? We have no social security in India. 4) So what are we supposed to do? Suddenly put all our money in mutual funds and go crazy with their swings? We’re Indians and we need money at intervals for things people don’t think of in the West—children’s education, marriages, healthcare... 5) Do people even know that they won’t be able to live on savings? For a guy who’s 55 or 60 or 65... how much more can he earn? And will his living standard just crash as the rates crash? So he’ll have to scale down even more than his father from socialist India?"