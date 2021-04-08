The misadventures of coronavirus in our dreamland

The divide between India and Bharat may only be in one’s mind. For, as naysayers and vaccine sceptics of ‘India’ wonder if a billionaire philanthropist has bugged their vaccines with fluid microchips, those in ‘Bharat’ fear that the jab is part of a grand conspiracy to prevent them from contributing to a great demographic dividend. The extremely viral nature of such rumours has had many of our doctors and vaccine makers turning their attention away from countering the pandemic to making and posting videos online to counter the ‘infodemic’. “For, you see, so many out-of-the-way things [have] happened lately, that [one has] begun to think that very few things indeed [are] really impossible."