The misguided use of algorithms to fix broken systems

This itself should have sounded a warning bell, given that moving away from teachers’ predictive scores would necessarily entail arbitrary standardization constraints that would be applied to the algorithm. And sure enough, arbitrary conditions were used. For instance, the algorithm corrected not only for a student’s grade, but also for the average performance of the student’s school, done basically by choosing a standardized model that would predict a distribution for 2020 exam scores and match it with the distribution for 2019. This relentless “pursuit of the mean" simply meant that a student’s score could be ratcheted way down based on how his or her seniors in school had performed the year before, and would not be based on his or her individual performance.