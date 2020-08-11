The mission to put health records at doctors’ fingertips

In order for all this to work, it is important to ensure that all the healthcare providers who currently make up the ecosystem conform to the same digital health standards. Around the world, the digitization of healthcare has historically been driven by the internal billing departments of large hospitals and the insurance companies that are responsible for healthcare payments. This has resulted in the creation of health data standards that cater to the requirements of administrative departments of large medical institutions, instead of providing doctors with the data they need to treat patients. The reason healthcare software systems have atomized medical procedures into smaller and smaller fragments is that they allow these procedures to be billed more granularly. While this is useful from a financial and administrative perspective, it has little or no medical benefit. As we look to select the standards for India’s digital healthcare ecosystem, we need to choose one that places a clear premium on medical outcomes.