The modern-day relevance of Hayek’s ‘The Road to Serfdom’

Yet, most people miss the nuanced key message of Hayek. He does not advocate untrammelled free markets, nor put down every socialist idea. The reader may profitably read a recent lucid, scholarly, balanced and in-depth account of Hayek’s book and how it came to be written by professor Bruce Caldwell, titled The Road to Serfdom After 75 Years. By way of an anecdote, Caldwell recalls how at the height of his stardom, Hayek was asked to speak to a group of businessmen nurtured by the US Republican Party, the sort of group that would want a small government and also government protection of their industries. He shocked his audience by saying, “...you must know that one thing I stand for above all else is free trade throughout the world". No doubt, this greatly embarrassed his hosts.