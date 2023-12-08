The moment when you add pi
There are times when round figures are of no interest, and times when they stimulate great curiosity. Times when the digits after the decimal point grab our attention, times when they don’t
There’s a meme making the rounds, an image of a bill somebody paid at a restaurant. The bill is for $26.86. In the space marked “TIP", the somebody who got the bill has entered the symbol for pi and below that, the total, $30. Above is one line: “He has been waiting for this moment his whole life."